Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 16-22, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 16-22, 2016, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Enrique Roa Flores, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 16 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Eldon Gohring, 22, of Waco was arrested Nov. 16 by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

James N. Harper, 53, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Larry Darnell Hunter, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 16 by an out-of-county agency (OOC) for failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive, failure to appear-possession of a dangerous drug, and failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Brittany Marie Anne Mosley, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 16 by MFPD for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Evaristo Adrian Robles, 39, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for violation of bond/protective order. He was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond

Justin Ray White, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO for false drug test-manufacture/delivery of substance. No bond or release information was available.

Taylor Layne Cauble, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 17 by MFPD for racing on the highway. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Aldalberto Cifuentes-Lopez, 21, was arrested Nov. 17 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration hold. He was released the same day to ICE.

Larry Darnell Hunter, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 17 by OOC for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Bao Huynh, 21, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 17 by BPD for credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Shay Lynn Seale, 55, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 17 by MFPD for theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Dakota Austin Stanford, 20, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO on a bench warrant-hold. No bond or release information was available.

Janet Lynn Beaver-Marshall, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 18 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for public intoxication. She was released the following day after posting bond.

Hazel Erin Belk, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance and insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Carmen G. Bridges, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Jon Brian Drass, 45, of Fort Worth was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jill Robinson Frantzen, 61, of Boerne was arrested Nov. 18 by BPD for possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Stella Hernandez, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. She was released the following day after posting a $50,000 bond.

Ronald Dale Marshall, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 18 by DPS for driving while intoxicated and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Francisco Steven Ramirez, 31, of Austin was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Joanna Reyes-Dominguez, 24, of Austin was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Kelley Diane Smith, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Robert Lloyd Sprouse, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Breanna Belle Wright, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Sarah Louise Crawford, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 19 by MFPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Juan Bernardo Diaz-Levano, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 19 by MFPD for public intoxication and assault by threat-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jose Garduno-Ramos, 42, was arrested Nov. 19 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Nov. 21 to ICE.

Bao Huynh, 21, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO on a detainer-theft of firearms and detainer-felon in possession of a firearm. No bond or release information was available.

Brianna Marshea Moses, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 19 by MFPD for abandoning/endangering a child, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, and theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $101,500 bond.

Robert Issac Richards, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO for motion to revoke-forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Isidro Daniel Rios-Delgado, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 19 by GSPD for no driver’s license. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Carlos Rosales-Funez, 40, of Kyle was arrested Nov. 19 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Nov. 21 to ICE.

Richard Alan Spell, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 19 by MFPD for public intoxication. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Ray Franco Jr., 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 20 by GSPD for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Rodolfo Landaveros-Marin, 31, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Juan Camacho Luna, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 20 by GSPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

William Keith McCray Jr., 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 20 by BCSO for a commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Didier Merida-Sandoval, 46, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jose Dejesus Meza, 22, of Stockton, California, was arrested Nov. 20 by DPS for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and speeding. He was released the following day after posting a $750 bond.

Erick Blaine Richter, 21, of New Braunfels was arrested Nov. 20 by DPS for no driver’s license. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Jose Rodriguez-Zapata, 34, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jacob Rene Vasquez, 19, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 20 by GSPD for reckless driving. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jennifer Marie Vasquez, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 20 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) for failure to appear-speeding and unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was released Nov. 22 after posting a $2,750 bond.

Alec Thomas Wilson, 23, of Granbury was arrested Nov. 20 by DPS for failure to appear-possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Eliseo Santiago Avila, 19, of Austin was arrested Nov. 21 by GSPD for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Bryce Beltran, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 21 by GSPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

James David Kincheloe, 52, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 21 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for public intoxication. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Brian John MacIntosh, 41, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 21 by MFPD for failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Tarrah Lynn McLaughlin, 36, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO for displaying expired single-state registration and accident involving serious bodily injury. She was released the same day after posting a $20,250 bond.

George Odom, 72, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 21 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) for interfering with public duties and public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jordan Matthew Turner, 18, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 21 by GSPD for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Cheryl Lynn Whitaker, 57, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 21 by TPWD for driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Ladonna Lynn Anderson, 51, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 22 by the Burnet County Precinct 2 constable (CONST2) for capias pro fine-driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day per order.

Wesley Ryan Anderson, 27, of San Saba was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO for bond withdrawal-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Reagan James Hanish, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO for racing on the highway. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Florence Nekesa Wegesa, 44, was arrested Nov. 22 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Chantz Ryan Whitt, 18, of Houston was arrested Nov. 22 by MFPD for racing on the highway. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.