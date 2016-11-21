Vicki Lynne Money, 67, of Tow died Nov. 18, 2016

Vicki Lynne Money of Tow, Texas, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Nov. 18, 2016, at the age of 67. She was surrounded loved ones.

Vicki was born in Dallas on Nov. 13, 1949. At the age of 12, she moved with her parents and two sisters to California. In 2014, Vicki and her husband, Jim, moved back to Texas to be near their children.

Vicki was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingsland. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and served Him all of her life.

Vicki was preceded in death by her sister Cathi Crouch and sons Timothy and Jimmy Money.

She is survived by her husband, James B. Money of Tow; parents, Ray and Marie McClellan; and sister Debi Teague (Ron), all of Modesto, California; son Howard Wessling Jr. (Missy) of Lampasas; daughter, Marlien Money of Irving; and several foster children. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Vicki will be interred in a private ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Diabetes Association

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at First Baptist Church in Kingsland with Bubba Stahl officiating.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. E-mail whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.