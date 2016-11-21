Rufus Harvey Ball, 90, of Tow died Nov. 17, 2016

Rufus Harvey Ball passed away Nov. 17, 2016, in Missouri City, Texas, at the age of 90. He was born in Rosehill, Virginia, to Rufus Harvey Ball Sr. and Dicie Ball.

Rufus married Virginia Ellington in 1947 in Toledo, Ohio. He was a resident of Houston for 30 years and of Tow for 25 years where he was a member of First Baptist Church of Tow.

He is survived by his brother, Robert Franklin Ball; sisters, Irene Hargraves and Annie Girdner; son, Harold Ball; daughter, Patricia Luce; grandsons, Brian Luce and Trevor Jackson; granddaughters, Trier Jackson and Melissa Nash; as well as nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rufus was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Virginia.

A graveside service is 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Tow Cemetery with Jerald Moore officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.