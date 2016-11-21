After recent prison release, man gets another 30 years for Inks Lake burglary

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Within four months of getting out of prison in 2015, Joe Canchola burglarized a Burnet County residence. But a jury and a state district judge made sure the 28-year-old won’t get an opportunity to do that again for many years.

On Nov. 15, after a Burnet County jury convicted Canchola of burglary of a habitation, State District Judge Evan Stubbs sentenced the man to 30 years in prison. The judge cited Canchola’s short time of being out of prison on a previous conviction before burglarizing the Inks Lake-area home in 2015. Stubbs also heard evidence of Canchola’s 11 criminal convictions dating to 2007, which included a crime that led to a five-year prison sentence in 2011 from which he was released just before the burglary that ended with the current conviction.

During the trial, which started Nov. 14 in Stubb’s courtroom, Burnet County assistant district attorneys Amber Shanafelt and Kristen Sharpe presented evidence to the jury that Canchola and an associate were on the property in question under the guises of lawn care work, according to a Burnet County district attorney media release.

The home was unoccupied at the time. The current owners had recently inherited the home from their late grandfather. A neighbor had spotted an unfamiliar truck in the residence’s driveway in June 2015, even speaking with one of the men who was soliciting lawn care work.

But prosecutors believe this was just a distraction as Canchola burglarized the home, taking a number of items, including some of great sentimental value to the family.

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office investigator Robert Clark was able to track down a key part of evidence in an Austin pawn shop, the district attorney’s office stated. The current homeowner was able to identify the items as the grandfather’s service pins from the Midland Police Department.

The investigator was able to determine from pawn shop records that Canchola was the person who pawned the items, the release stated.

According to Burnet County Jail records, Canchola was arrested July 31, 2015, for a burglary that occurred in June 2015.

“The jurors carefully analyzed the evidence in the case and held the defendant accountable for his actions,” Shanafelt said.

Canchola, represented by Richard Davis and Barton Vana, opted to let the judge assess the punishment.

According to the assistant district attorney, it was a prudent sentence given Canchola’s criminal background.

“I think the judge was very deliberate in his decision, and the decision was very appropriate under all the circumstances,” Shanafelt added.

Burnet County District Attorney Wiley “Sonny” McAfee commended the two assistant district attorneys and the entire process.

“These diligent prosecutors were up against very good lawyers that make you work hard prior to and during trial. But that’s what is supposed to happen in the system,” McAfee said. “The jury reached a good verdict, and Judge Stubbs did a great job in sentencing this criminal to prison for a long stay.”

editor@thepicayune.com