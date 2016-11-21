Arizona man claims self-defense after Llano County murder charge

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

LLANO — An Arizona man faces a murder charge after he told a convenience store worker he shot his “friend,” who was found dead of multiple gunshots wounds in a pasture off a remote Llano County roadway, investigators say.

Justin Lamb, 27, of Yuma, Arizona, was arrested and charged with murder Nov. 19, the day of the incident, shortly after authorities received the call at about 3 a.m. from the Stripes convenience store in the 900 block of Texas 29 in Llano.

“We got a report by one of our convenience stores here in town that a man had come in and said he shot his friend,” Llano County Sheriff Bill Blackburn said.

Shortly thereafter, deputies found 31-year-old Joshawa Lee Jordan, 31, of Mason in a pasture just off CR 403 with “multiple” gunshot wounds caused by a 9mm pistol.

“He was obviously deceased at the time,” Blackburn said. “Mr. Lamb is making a claim of self-defense.”

The investigation scene is located about eight to 10 miles west of Llano.

Officials have yet to pinpoint the time of the shooting but believe it happened sometime after midnight Nov. 19.

“We just believe there was an altercation,” Blackburn said. “It ended up with Mr. Jordan being shot and killed.

“There was another subject on the property. He has not been charged with any offense,” the sheriff added.

Lamb remains in the Llano County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

connie@thepicayune.com