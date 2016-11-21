Binnie Eugene Heffington, 63, of Tow died Nov. 18, 2016

Binnie Eugene Heffington, 63, of Tow, Texas, passed away Nov. 18, 2016. He was born to Denver and Edna (Rains) Heffington on April 11, 1953, in Big Spring, Texas.

Binnie proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and later had a very successful career in the oil industry. He was a very giving, selfless, family-oriented man who put Jesus first and family next followed by his love for hot rods, motorcycles, dirt bikes, gambling, and watching old Western movies. He was a member of Life Change Baptist Church in Odessa and recently Packsaddle Fellowship in Kingsland.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly of Tow; daughters Tricia Brown of Odessa and Lynn Heffington and Jeff Talton of Kingsland; sons, Binnie T. Heffington and Lisa Tribolet of Kingsland, Ricky Heffington of Tow, and Jason Heffington, of Fort Stockton; grandchildren, Melinda, Miranda, Marissa, Danielle, J.P., Gracie, Kyle, Graysen, and Charlie; brothers Denver and Dennis Heffington; sister Dorothy Carter; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Binnie was preceded in death by his parents; daughters Lisa and Jessica Heffington; brother Ricky E. Heffington; and sisters Deanie Anderson, Donnie Earhart, Shirley Slate, and Sandy Webb.

Serving as pallbearers will be Steven Heffington, Justin Dominguez, Kevin Flick, Deven Heffington, Daniel Coots, and Noah Coots. Honorary pallbearers are Kelley Mauldin, Shelby Kinnard, and Tommy Naylor.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Billingslea officiating. Interment will follow at Tow Cemetery in Tow with the Highland Lakes Honor Guard furnishing military honors.

