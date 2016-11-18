Peek into the future of Marble Falls parks at open house Nov. 29

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — Parkgoers in Marble Falls will soon get a glimpse into the future.

Halff Associates was hired in April to create a comprehensive plan for the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department, which included a community survey this summer on changes residents would like to see in the city’s parks and recreation system such as at Lakeside and Johnson parks. Representatives will be on hand at an open house 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, to discuss the survey’s results and upcoming changes to the parks.

And at that gathering will be illustrated posters depicting those possible changes.

“We’re going to share with those in attendance the work done on this already,” said Parks and Recreation Director Robert Moss. “All the work will be on display for review and discussion.”

Those attending will be able to give feedback and share their own ideas, Moss said.

“We’ll set up stations around the room and have visuals hanging on walls or laying on tables for people to write or draw on,” he said.

The city has also been working to repair the railing on the Backbone Creek bridge in Johnson Park that sustained damage during a rainstorm Nov. 6 when several inches fell overnight. The water went over the bridge and road and took the sand off the volleyball court as well as damaged the irrigation system located throughout Johnson Park. Moss said the damage was $6,000 in material costs.

“There was a lot of corrosion,” he said. “The water was quick to rise and fall.”

At Westside Park, water damaged disc golf baskets and the tee area, which will cost about $1,500 to repair.

The city is waiting for the grounds at both parks to dry enough before crews bring in equipment to put sand back on the volleyball court, install new golf disc baskets, and fix the sprinklers.

“We need heavy equipment to get in there,” Moss said. “Our disc golf community has stood everything back up where they can still play on it.”

