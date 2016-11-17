Tilmon Lewis Harlow, 94, of Llano died Nov. 15, 2016

Tilmon Lewis Harlow, 94, went to his heavenly home to be with the Lord on Nov. 15, 2016, in Llano, Texas. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his last days and gave him comfort and peace.

Tilmon was born Dec. 17, 1921, to Charles Leonard Harlow and Eva Jane (Wootan) Harlow in Esbon, Texas, in northwest Llano County. He attended school in Esbon and was immersed in the Christian community that would be his lifelong support from an early age. He was very close with all of his siblings, including six brothers and three sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Nolan, Clinton, Edsil, Dale, and M.C. Harlow; and sisters Berniece Harlow Kuykendall and twin girls who died during childbirth.

He is survived by brother Carlos Harlow and wife Shirle of Colorado Springs.

Tilmon was blessed with a large, loving family. He married his best friend, Sylvia Dawn Clawson, also from Llano County, on May 27, 1942, in Belton and was a devoted and loving husband for 74 years. Tilmon helped raise his two daughters, LaDawn and Sherry, with patience, discipline, and humility. From the very beginning, he dedicated his children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the Gospels.

He was a soldier in the U.S. Army for four years and then the U.S. Air Force Reserves for four years. He often recalled fond memories of serving in the military with stories he told his family and friends.

Tilmon spent his life as a proud landowner and cattle rancher. He was well-known for his strong work ethic, honesty, and integrity. He and his wife, Sylvia, partnered with Dr. Hoerster and Dr. Dansby to build and establish the Llano Nursing Home in 1964, now known as Care Inn, and were administrators of it until 1972.

Music was also a big part of Tilmon’s life. He began playing the fiddle at a very young age. He saved up money as a child and bought his first fiddle from Sears and Roebuck for $5. He and a brother played their fiddles on a Brady radio station and at local events in the community.

He continued his love of music and playing the fiddle throughout his whole life. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and other family members to fiddle contests across the country. He was a very proficient and lovely player. He proudly passed on his talent and love of music to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Tilmon was also very active in the Llano community. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church for many years. Tilmon was instrumental in establishing the Highland Lakes Baptist Encampment in Spicewood. He was also one of the first 12 charter directors of the Llano Farm Bureau, established in 1949.

Tilmon was also an active member of the Llano Masonic Lodge #242 for 64 years. He joined the Blue Lodge in 1952. He was a past master of the Llano Masonic Lodge and the Blue Lodge in 1966. He served as district deputy of the Masonic Order. He was also a member of the York Rite and Shriners International. He was a 32-degree York Rite Mason and a past leader of all three York Rite bodies. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite and Eastern Star.

He was a very loving and compassionate person. Tilmon loved life and spending time with his family and friends even though he went blind in his later years. He was kind and soft-spoken and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Tilmon is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughters, LaDawn Baker and husband Barney and Sherry James and husband Jesse; grandchildren, Kevin Baker and wife Tamara, Kim Cozby and husband Greg, Keith James and wife Carolyn, Joey James, and Jason James and wife Tiffani; great-grandchildren, Morgan Cozby, Jesse Ray James, Ned Carney, Kinsey Cozby, Derek Baker, Jared James, Garrett Carney, Jackson James, and Addison James; great-great-grandson, Hudson James; as well as many other family members, whom he cherished.

A celebration of Tilmon’s life is 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Waldrop-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300, followed by a graveside service at Board Branch Cemetery in Lone Grove.

Pallbearers are Kevin Baker, Keith James, Jason James, Jesse Ray James, Morgan Cozby, Derek Baker, Ned Carney, Greg Cozby, and Bill Tuckness.

Honorary pallbearers are Barney Baker, Jesse James, Darrell Templeton, Lyle Costar, Walter Wallis, Rell Gamblin, Steve Landers, Joe Randerson, and Lynn Parker.

Memorial donations may be made to the school scholarship fund at the Llano Masonic Lodge, 830 Ford St., Llano, TX 78643; or the Board Branch Cemetery in Lone Grove, c/o Eddie Overstreet, 2619 CR 202, Llano, TX 78643.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.