Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 8-14, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 8-14, 2016, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Pete Anthony Armendarez, 39, of Elgin was arrested Nov. 9 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for failure to appear-possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,600 bond.

Terry Allen Bolen, 25, of Wichita Falls was arrested Nov. 11 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Sheri Jean Boyer, 24, of Llano was arrested Nov. 9 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for dog at large. She was released the following day with credit for time served.

Kimberly Dawn Bronson, 39, of Llano was arrested Nov. 11 by LCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.

Daniel Patrick Brown, 40, of Llano was arrested Nov. 9 by LPD for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid/suspended, and expired license plates/registration. No bond or release information was available.

Kiska Rene Ferguson, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Nov 8 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day to BCSO.

Gustavo Garcia-Blancarte, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 11 by LCSO for a commitment order-possession of a controlled substance. He was released Nov. 13 per order.

Jason Gene Hamilton, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 10 by LCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Dayton Rylie Harrell, 17, of Llano was arrested Nov. 8 by LPD for possession of marijuana. He was released Nov. 11 after posting a $2,500 bond.

Adam Scott Harvey, 33, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Joshua James Heflin, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 11 by LCSO for motion to revoke probation-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Kalan LeJeune, 48, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 11 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Meggan Michelle Lewis, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 11 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Robert Horace Newman, 39, of Llano was arrested Nov. 12 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,250 bond.

Teresa Jane Pierce, 49, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 13 by LCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear-prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Johnnie Rudd, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 11 by LCSO for resisting arrest/search/or transport. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Shaylene Monique Rumfield, 30, of Brady was arrested Nov. 10 by LCSO for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Edward Swain, 55, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 13 by LCSO for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released the same day after posting a $3,500 bond.

William Hunter Taylor, 19, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 10 by LCSO for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Danny Ray Tillery Sr., 44, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 10 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,250 bond.

Cody Joseph Wells, 19, of Valley Springs was arrested Nov. 8 by LPD for assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.