Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 9-15, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 9-15, 2016, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Aaron Anthony Barron, 21, of Austin was arrested Nov. 9 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for an indictment-theft of firearms. No bond or release information was available.

Samee Desirae Bessent, 24, of Manvel was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Joe Canchola, 28, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO for an indictment-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Guy Chance Cowen, 29, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 9 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Alec Earl Fletcher, 21, of Florence was arrested Nov. 9 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Daniel Franco-Gomez, 38, of Austin was arrested Nov. 9 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Erika I. Gonzales, 42, of Albuquerque was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO for theft of property. She was released the same day after posting a $7,000 bond.

Adam John Higgins, 33, of Austin was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO for unsafe speed, improper driver’s license for type of vehicle, and displaying expired license plates/registration. He was released the following day after posting a $750 bond.

Bao Huynh, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO for an indictment-aggravated assault against a public servant and indictment-theft of firearms. No bond or release information was available.

Jake William Kruckenberg, 20, of Austin was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO for an indictment-unlawful use of a criminal instrument. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Emanuel Salgado, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO for an indictment-harassment of a public servant. No bond or release information was available.

Randall Lee Worrell, 33, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Michael David Booth, 26, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO for burglary of a habitation, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, and violation of a bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

James Lee Edwards, 42, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 10 by the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office (BLSO) for SRA-deadly conduct/discharge of firearm. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Christian Ray Isaac, 19, of Goldthwaite was arrested Nov. 10 by an outside agency for unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Nicholas Bryant Foster, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 11 by BCSO for sexual assault of a child. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Keedrik Rashon Hill, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 11 by MFPD for possession of a marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

William Keith McCray Jr., 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 11 by BCSO for a weekend commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Henry Pina II, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 11 by BCSO for robbery. He was released Nov. 13 after posting a $1,500 bond.

John Benjamin Robles, 20, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 11 by MFPD for driving under the influence-minor, minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage, and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Jacob Cody West, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 11 by MFPD for duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape and reckless driving. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Nicholas Carl Bartram, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 12 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for a commitment-nonsupport. He was released Nov. 15 per a judge’s order.

Geronimo Henry Garza III, 30, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for SRA-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Michael Gabriel Jones, 36, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12 by BPD for assault by contact-family violence and failure to appear. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Robert Williams McNally, 28, of Hitchcock was arrested Nov. 12 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) for possession of marijuana. He was released Nov. 14 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Juan Jose Perez, 39, of Austin was arrested Nov. 12 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Nov. 14 to ICE.

Mauricio Rodriguez, 29, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12 by BPD for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Sean Colin Sperry, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 12 by MFPD for driving while intoxicated and capias pro fine-public intoxication. He was released Nov. 14 after posting a $10,000 bond.

Craig Matthew Thomison, 24, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for theft of property. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Victor Zanella-Villanueva, 31, of Austin was arrested Nov. 12 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Nov. 14 to ICE.

Cecalee Nicole Barnard, 18, of Cedar Creek was arrested Nov. 13 by MFPD for organized retail theft. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jeffery Joe Dohnalik, 43, of Cameron was arrested Nov. 13 by MFPD for criminal nonsupport. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Blanca Raquel Flores, 18, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 13 by BPD for possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Frierson Jones, 20, of Elgin was arrested Nov. 13 by MFPD for organized retail theft. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Edvin Ramos-Crisostomo, 32, was arrested Nov. 13 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jose Sandarte-Hernandez, 20, was arrested Nov. 13 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Gabriel Joe Barrera, 33, of Bandera was arrested Nov. 14 by MFPD for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Hermelindo Lopez-Ixcot, 44, of Austin was arrested Nov. 14 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Kevin Lopez-Sanchez, 19, was arrested Nov. 14 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Encarnacion Lopez-Vasquez, 24, of Pearsall was arrested Nov. 14 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Wilson Ismael Lopez-Vasquez, 18, of Pearsall was arrested Nov. 14 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

April Angelique Marsh, 46, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 14 by HBPD for driving while license is invalid. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Crystal Joy Tendick, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 14 by MFPD for interfering with an emergency request for assistance, resisting arrest/search/or transport, and assault by contact-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Sylvia Winona Trager, 21, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 14 by MFPD for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Manuel Valerio-Biasis, 18, of Austin was arrested Nov. 14 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Manuel Valerio-Martinez, 26, of Austin was arrested Nov. 14 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Ashlye Shyann Veitch, 19, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 14 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for assault by contact-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Paulino Eduardo Vicente-Vicente, 20, of Austin was arrested Nov. 14 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Ervin Vicenti-Lopez, 31, was arrested Nov. 14 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Emilio Balderas Jr., 30, was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO for an indictment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

David Jacob Evans, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO for theft of property. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jeremy Hilton, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Ashley Nichole Mainez, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 15 by DPS for possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Edward Michael Morales, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 15 by DPS for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Allan Gene Polasek, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 15 by MFPD for SRA-engaging in organized criminal activity. No bond or release information was available.

James Joseph Isaiah Pratt, 23, of Manor was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO for hindering apprehension/prosecution. No bond or release information was available.

Erven Gonzales Robles, 69, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Tanya Lynn Slaughter, 35, of Llano was arrested Nov. 15 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Johnny Joe Waddell, 28, of Big Lake was arrested Nov. 15 by MFPD for a sex offender’s duty to register. No bond or release information was available.