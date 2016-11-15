Lois Ann (Gordan) Ring, 76, of Tow died Oct. 30, 2016

Lois Ann (Gordan) Ring, 76, of Tow passed away Oct. 30, 2016, in Austin. She was the daughter of Jack and Kathryn Gordon, born Sept. 9, 1940.

Lois was the devoted wife and best friend to Kenneth Ring for 43 happy years. Lois is survived by her daughters, Crystal Holland and Angie Gordon; son, Gregory Holland; and husband, Kenneth Ring. She also leaves behind granddaughters, Erin Gordon, Faith Holland, Leeann Holland, and Sara Manter; grandson, Samuel Manter; as well as several great-grandchildren; and was expecting her first great-great-grandchild in May.

Lois was preceded in death by her father, Jack Gordin; mother, Kathryn Gordon; and brother, Fred Gordon.

Lois was a beautiful, bold, intelligent, and loving woman who taught the girls and women in her life to be the same and the boys and men to seek, strive to embody, and value those qualities. She enjoyed bingo with her family and friends, yard sales, and spending time with her family, especially the great-grandchildren. She brought joy into the lives of all she met.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Nov. 25 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. We welcome all who knew her to come celebrate her amazing life with her loved ones.