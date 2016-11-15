Judy Kaylene Westbrook, 71, of Llano died Nov. 13, 2016

Judy Kaylene Westbrook passed away Nov. 13, 2016, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 71. She was born Sept. 4, 1945, in Plainview, Texas, to Nora and Travis Arney.

She married Hardy Westbrook on June 27, 1964, in Plainview.

While residing in Plainview, Kay was a church secretary for College Heights Baptist Church. She then moved to Fredericksburg to be closer to her kids and grandkids. There she worked for the Walmart pharmacy. After retirement, Kay and Hardy moved to Llano, where they have resided for the past nine years.

She is survived by husband, Hardy Westbrook of Llano; son, Jeff Westbrook and wife Tammy of Cypress; daughter, Angie Bauer and husband Zane of Llano; sister, Connie Helzer of Fresno, California; and grandchildren, Mackenzie and Travis Westbrook of Cypress and Vance and Logan Bauer of Llano.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the funeral home with the Rev. Rick Cundieff officiating. A graveside service will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Llano, P.O. Box 403, Llano, TX 78643.

Pallbearers are Jeff Westbrook, Zane Bauer, Vance Bauer, Logan Bauer, Rich Terry, and Bob Arndt.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.