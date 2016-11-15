Faith Academy runner Sophie McCannon signs with ACU

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — A sense of comfort, a Christian environment, and a desire to run on the NCAA Division I level propelled Faith Academy of Marble Falls senior middle-distance runner Sophie McCannon to sign her letter of intent to compete for Abilene Christian University.

She had a signing ceremony at the campus Nov. 11.

McCannon said she believes she was given a gift to run.

“I want to honor God and give it a shot,” she said. “I’m super excited to continue to run.”

She’ll run on the Wildcats’ cross-country and track-and-field teams. Her best times are 11 minutes 30 seconds in the two-mile race, 5:10 in the mile, and 2:20 in the 800 meters. She recently finished fourth in 13:10 at the Class 3A state cross-country meet of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

The daughter of Steve and Shannon McCannon will major in pre-physical therapy.

Her love for running comes down to one thing.

“There’s something about how pure it is,” she said. “It makes everything easy, I just like it.”

McCannon is the latest Lady Flame to compete on the collegiate level, following former runners May Nunnally and Jordan Gray.

Sophie’s dad is also the Faith cross-country and track coach. He has guided members of both squads to 42 state and team titles and 92 team and district championships.

“Ten years before Sophie came to this school, the bar was high,” he said. “It’s because we don’t like disappointment. It’s where you get the drive. You never have to worry about the bar being low. (Sophie) has always been willing to put up with me and go big.”

