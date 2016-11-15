Donna Shearer, 52, of Horseshoe Bay died Nov. 14, 2016

Caretaker. Baker. Librarian. Wife. Mom. Big sister. Little sister. Nana. Best friend.

All these words describe Donna Shearer. Whether it was driving three hours to help a friend move, staying up late to bake someone their favorite cake, or attending hundreds of band performances, dance and piano recitals, school plays, and parties, she was always there.

Donna passed away at her home in Horseshoe Bay on Nov. 14, 2016, at the age of 52.

She was born Donna Joplin on Oct. 21, 1964, in Hamlin, Texas. She graduated from Snyder High School in 1983. In 2011, she met the love of her life, Jim Shearer, and they spent five years together in peace and happiness along the Llano River, adoring each other and setting an example of love for everyone they met.

Along with her sweet husband, she adored her precious family. She was a daddy’s girl, and she and Charlie will dance together in heaven until we see them both again. Donna was a doting mother to her children, and she loved her grandchildren to excess. She spent the last weeks of life curled up with them in her bed, reading and coloring together. And she loved her baby sister – taking a weekend trip with her to Fredericksburg every summer without fail for 23 years in a row.

Together, she and Jim assembled a large and loving family that includes a multitude of friends from all walks of life. They collected friends the way some people collect seashells – all of whom were instantly dear and bonded to them forever.

Donna is survived by her mother, Lanelle “Lannie” Joplin of Abilene; husband, Jim Shearer of Horseshoe Bay; their combined five children Joelle Baker of San Angelo, Holly Harrison of Belleville, Andrew Dupree of Pflugerville, Alexis Crawford of Snyder, and Rachael Beynon of El Paso; 12 grandchildren, Weston Baker, Elise Baker, Parker Dupree, Jessica Crawford, Lexie Beynon, April Crawford, Derek Dupree, Ellie Harrison, Pyper Beynon, Everett Beynon, Wynnston Harrison, and Phoebe Beynon; brother, Carroll Joplin of Abilene; sisters, Patti Cook of Lubbock and Holly Joplin of Horseshoe Bay; cousins Rob Cole, Dawn Burney, Don Rossander, Scott Cole, and Chalee Brieger; niece Sterling Webber of Horseshoe Bay; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elton and Peggy Shearer of Conroe; and fur-babies, Zoe and Maverick.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, Robert “Charlie” Joplin of Abilene, and daughter Annie Shearer of Austin.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Nov. 16 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Bluffton Cemetery.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.