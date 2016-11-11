Taylor Ducks fly high in second half to beat Burnet 42-6

DANIEL CLIFTON • EDITOR

LEANDER — The Burnet Bulldogs season came to an end Nov. 11 with a 42-6 loss to the Taylor Ducks in a Class 4A Division I bi-district championship. Burnet wraps up the season with a 7-4 record.

The Bulldogs and Ducks entered the game with high-powered offenses, but in the first half, the score didn’t quite show that as both teams struggled to get the ball down the field.

Taylor finally got on the board with 4:16 left in the first quarter. The Ducks’ Jarrell Crittendon rambled in on an 11-yard touchdown run.

Burnet cut into the Taylor lead when Koby Edwards hit Tyler Ford for a 25-yard touchdown pass with nine minutes left in the first half. The point-after attempt failed, giving the Ducks a 7-6 lead.

And that’s the way it would stay until the third quarter. Then, Taylor exploded.

The Ducks came out of the locker room, and on the very first play from scrimmage, quarterback Ryan Gardner connected with Malik Jackson for a 79-yard touchdown pass. And with a 14-6 lead, the Ducks just kept flying.

Crittendon plowed in for a two-yard touchdown, then three minutes later, added an eight-yard score, putting Taylor up 28-6.

Taylor used big plays, including two interceptions and a Gardner-to-Jackson 92-yard touchdown pass to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Ducks’ final score came when Delane Hornsby raced in for a 30-yard touchdown.

daniel@thepicayune.com