With voters’ OK on bond, Granite Shoals looks to improve roads

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

GRANITE SHOALS — Granite Shoals voters on Nov. 8 approved a street bond for $3 million to improve the three main arteries of the city — Prairie View, Phillips Ranch Road, and Valley View — but voted against a deer-feeding ban on the Election Day ballot.

Unofficial election results, which are subject to any provisional and overseas military ballots coming in over the next couple of days, showed the road bond was approved 783-287 and the deer-feeding ban fell 583-576.

City Manager Ken Nickel said residents saw the need to improve streets.

“I believe the way we’re working is to get the streets repaired and at a reasonable (figure),” he said.

The bond will be used as a required matching portion for a possible U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.

Now that the results are known, Nickel said the city will begin preparing a grant application. Staff have put things on paper “but not in any great detail.”

He plans to meet with USDA representatives and ask how the city should move forward.

The bond will not be executed for two years, he said, because it will take that long to see if Granite Shoals gets the USDA grant.

USDA officials have looked at the city and determined it is a great candidate for receiving a grant, Nickel said.

“They have really encouraged us to move forward,” he said.

As for the deer-feeding ban, Nickel said the ordinance has been on hold since the Granite Shoals Citizens’ Advisory Group collected 81 signatures in early August on a petition calling for a referendum by voters on the ordinance previously passed by the city council.

The ban called for a verbal warning on the first offense of feeding deer within city limits and monetary fines of $50 on the second offense and $200 on the third, fourth, and fifth offenses. A sixth offense would bring a $1,000 fine.

But since the deer-feeding ban was an ordinance, what will the city council be obligated to do?

“All I can say is we did not talk about it (Nov. 8 during the regular meeting),” Nickel said. “The council will look at our options during the next meeting.”

The deer harvesting program, which tasks 10 chosen bowhunters with culling the deer herd within city limits, has removed more than 40 deer during the first month, which started in October. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the city are conducting the pilot program.

