Violet Genevieve Dyess, 97, of Marble Falls died Nov. 2, 2016

Violet Genevieve Dyess, 97, of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away Nov. 2, 2016. She was born to Austin and Durcilla Ann (Alldredge) Spivey on July 12, 1919, in Comanche, Texas.

Violet moved at the age of five to West Texas and then to the Fairview community when she was 12. She met her husband, B.C. Dyess, in 1936 in Ralls, Texas, where they farmed until they retired. They owned a fishing lodge in Kingsland until 1985.

Violet spent her past three years at Arbor House in Marble Falls.

Mrs. Dyess is survived by her daughter, Ann Hogarth and husband William III of Buchanan Dam; granddaughter, Cynthia Zanne and husband Brian Traynor of Austin; grandson, Christopher Dyess and wife Georgette of Austin; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband, B.C.; brothers, Burnis and Lee Roy Spivey; and sisters, Iva and Doris.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008, with the Rev. Larry Hausenfluke officiating. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online register.