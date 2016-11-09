STATE ELECTIONS: Republicans hold strong in Texas

STAFF REPORTS

AUSTIN — In several statewide races of interest during the Nov. 8 general election, Texas Republicans continued to demonstrate their strength.

In the District 11 U.S. representative race, which includes Llano County, incumbent Mike Conaway (R) held off Libertarian challenger Nicholas Landholt by a 201,467-to-23,613 margin.

Roger Williams (R), the District 25 U.S. representative, kept his seat in Washington by beating Democrat Kathi Thomas and Libertarian Loren Marc Schneiderman. Williams brought in 180,577 votes to Thomas’ 116,551 and Schneiderman’s 12,092.

In the District 53 state house race, Republican Andrew S. Murr won re-election, beating Democrat Stephanie Lochte Ertel and Libertarian Brian Holk.

One race that was going to feature a new face whoever won was the battle for the State Senate District 24 seat. Troy Fraser (R) of Horseshoe Bay didn’t seek re-election this time. leaving his seat in Austin up for grabs.

But the spot stays firmly in Republican hands as Dawn Buckingham defeated Democrat Virginia “Jenny Lou” Leeder by a count of 214,035 to 81,591. The district includes both Burnet and Llano counties.

Republican Terry Wilson easily earned the Texas District 20 representative seat as he drew no opponent in the Nov. 8 election. He unseated incumbent Marsha Farney during the Republican Primary in March.

