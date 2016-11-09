STATE ELECTIONS: Republicans hold strong in Texas

Posted on 09 November 2016. Tags: ,

STAFF REPORTS

Republicans Mike Conaway (left), Dawn Buckingham, and Roger Williams all won their races Nov. 8 in Texas. Courtesy photos

Republicans Mike Conaway (left), Dawn Buckingham, and Roger Williams all won their races Nov. 8 in Texas. Courtesy photos

AUSTIN — In several statewide races of interest during the Nov. 8 general election, Texas Republicans continued to demonstrate their strength.

In the District 11 U.S. representative race, which includes Llano County, incumbent Mike Conaway (R) held off Libertarian challenger Nicholas Landholt by a 201,467-to-23,613 margin.

Roger Williams (R), the District 25 U.S. representative, kept his seat in Washington by beating Democrat Kathi Thomas and Libertarian Loren Marc Schneiderman. Williams brought in 180,577 votes to Thomas’ 116,551 and Schneiderman’s 12,092.

In the District 53 state house race, Republican Andrew S. Murr won re-election, beating Democrat Stephanie Lochte Ertel and Libertarian Brian Holk.

One race that was going to feature a new face whoever won was the battle for the State Senate District 24 seat. Troy Fraser (R) of Horseshoe Bay didn’t seek re-election this time. leaving his seat in Austin up for grabs.

But the spot stays firmly in Republican hands as Dawn Buckingham defeated Democrat Virginia “Jenny Lou” Leeder by a count of 214,035 to 81,591. The district includes both Burnet and Llano counties.

Republican Terry Wilson easily earned the Texas District 20 representative seat as he drew no opponent in the Nov. 8 election. He unseated incumbent Marsha Farney during the Republican Primary in March.

editor@thepicayune.com


Leave a Reply

 

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


marketplace

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune