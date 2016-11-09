Orvillia Kay Tucker, 71, of Kingsland died Nov. 4, 2016

Orvillia Kay Tucker, 71, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Nov. 4, 2016. She was born to Orville Virgil and Emily (McAnally) Morris on Aug. 29, 1945, in Plainview, Texas.

Orvillia was a lover of animals and helped many a stray. She worked for many years at Comal Pet Hospital in New Braunfels as a veterinary technician and also several years at the school. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Tulia and enjoyed watching sports.

She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Tucker of Kingsland; son, Trent Tucker and wife Kenda of Kingsland; grandchildren, Travis Tucker and Brandon McLean; sister, Sheran and husband T.L “Chick” Childress of Tulia; brother, Joe Don Morris and wife Peggy of Amarillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service is 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at First United Methodist Church, 119 N. Briscoe Ave. in Tulia, with the Rev. Karan Young officiating.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.