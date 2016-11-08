Terry Joseph ‘Joey’ Simmons, 67, of Tow died Nov. 4, 2016

Terry Joseph “Joey” Simmons passed away Nov. 4, 2016, in Austin, Texas, at the age of 67. He was born April 21, 1949, in Franklin, North Carolina, to Margaret (Tyce) and Fred H. Simmons.

Joey married Rheta Johnson on April 19, 2014, in Tow, Texas. He was a resident of Tow for three years after living for more than 30 years in Sanger, Texas, where he was a member of Landmark Baptist Church.

Joey served in the U.S. Air Force for 8½ years.

He is survived by wife, Rheta Simmons of Tow; brothers Tony Simmons and wife Charlene of Wyoming, Ronnie Johnson, Dean Johnson and wife Frieda, and Terry Johnson and wife Peggy; Tyce Simmons and wife Beverly of Runaway Bay; Mitzi-Renee Martin and husband David of Sanger; nieces and nephews Tessa-Renee Simmons, Machelle Woods and husband Rodger, Ricky Johnson and wife Gynne, and Jackie Johnson and wife Whitney; and other nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Joey was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Simmons, and sister Deborah Edwards.

A graveside service is 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Tow Cemetery with Terry Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a no-kill animal shelter.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.