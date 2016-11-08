Jerrell Wesley Cartwright, 67, of Kingsland died Nov. 1, 2016

Jerrell Wesley Cartwright, 67, of Kingsland went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Nov. 1, 2016.

Born in Dimmit, Texas, on Oct. 24, 1949, Jerrell attended Aransas Pass High School, where he played lineman for the football team. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and married his wife, Kay, on Sept. 27, 1974.

Jerrell’s career included working in the security department at ExxonMobil in Houston. After retiring from ExxonMobil, he moved to Lake LBJ in Kingsland. He loved fishing there and anywhere, traveling, especially on cruise line trips, and cooking great barbecue, a skill he honed for many years while serving as a camp cook for trail riders going to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Most of all, he loved the Lord and serving Him. Jerrell lived this by serving his family and others around him, everywhere he went. His faith is reflected in his recent home page post: “Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh, but in vain.” Psalm 127:1

Jerrell is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Rebecca and husband Nick Dyess; and grandchildren Kaylea, Emily, Bradley, and Jacob, all of Kingsland; and great-granddaughter, Karsynn; siblings, Sharron Cole, Jimmy Cartwright, Mattie Belle Moore, and Charlotte Smith-Escovedo; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Jim and Margaret Cartwright, and father-in-law, Pat Hudson.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Kingsland Baptist Church followed by a graveside military service at Lakeland Hills Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Nick Dyess, Guy Cantwell, Kris Tomlin, Kenny Tomlin, Bradley Dyess, Jacob Dyess, Darryl Miller, and Shawn Davis.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mission Fund at First Baptist Church of Kingsland, P.O. Box 1137, Kingsland, TX 78639.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.