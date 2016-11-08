Evelyn ‘Eve’ Davee, 59, of Kingsland died Nov. 5, 2016

Evelyn “Eve” Davee, 59, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Nov. 5, 2016. She was born to Roy Calvin and Frances (Parks) Melton on Jan. 28, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Eve was a homemaker for most of her life and enjoyed drawing, making Native American crafts, and gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Davee of Kingsland; sons, Jimmy Melton and wife Erica of Marble Falls, Joseph Levi Melton of Kingsland, and Steven Jack Edward of Buchanan Dam; sisters, Janie Garrett, Mickey Mauer and husband Mike, and Kim Chaundoin and husband Tim; brothers Billy Turner and wife Karen, David Turner and wife Kerinda, and Michael Turner and wife Trish; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Davee was preceded in death by her parents and brother Roy Calvin Melton Jr.

A celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Red Barn on Texas 261 in Buchanan Dam.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.