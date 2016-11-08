Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Nov. 4-8, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 4-8, 2016, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John Leefate Calhoun, 35, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 4 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for a commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Melinda Deann Miller, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Brandye Neal Sackett, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jesus Enrique Salinas, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Jorge Cano-Patlan, 21, was arrested Nov. 5 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released Nov. 7 to ICE.

Ian Cardenas, 24, of Pflugerville was arrested Nov. 5 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $12,000 bond.

Mason Jaymes Cross, 18, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 5 by DPS for unlawfully carrying a weapon and enticing a child. He was released the same day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Brian Michael Dewey, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO for motion to revoke-cruelty to non-livestock animals. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Sue Fenton, 35, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 5 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $25,000 bond.

Audrea Denise Fierro, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO for forgery of a financial instrument and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Trey Hamrick, 20, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 5 by DPS for enticing a child. No bond or release information was available.

Lacy Nicole Knight, 26, of Chapel Hill was arrested Nov. 5 by MFPD for theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Thelma Joyce Leifester, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 5 by MFPD for theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

David Edward Linderman, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate-driving with license invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Christian Manuel Macias, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 5 by MFPD for theft of property. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Daniel Ruiz, 27, of Odessa was arrested Nov. 5 by BTPD for public intoxication. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Hillary Elizabeth Schoen, 23, of Round Rock was arrested Nov. 5 by DPS for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Jesus Manuel Arreguin, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 6 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for minor in consumption. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Hector Barrios-Gonzalez, 51, was arrested Nov. 6 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Evelyn Ruth Estrada, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 6 by MFPD for driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Edwin Gomez, 22, was arrested Nov. 6 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Kimberly Anne McGill, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 6 by MFPD for tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Jamie Lynn Cates, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 7 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Melissa Elsie Cesna, 25, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 7 by MFPD for organized retail theft. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Matthew Scott Conners, 29, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jordan Alan Craig, 19, of Timbo, Arkansas, was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO on a bench warrant-hold and for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Larry Glenn Despain, 62, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 7 by GSPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Cecilia Graham, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 7 by GSPD for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the same day after paying a fine.

Cali Anne Holley, 30, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO for a commitment-forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Krislynn Paige Johnson, 18, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 7 by MFPD for organized retail theft. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Emilio Navarro-Gomez, 43, was arrested Nov. 7 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the same day to ICE.

Lane Alan Peavy, 18, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO for capias pro fine-no driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Sterling Morgan Williams, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 7 by TPWD for failure to appear-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Mark Lee Cervantes Sr., 39, of Van Vleck was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO for failure to appear-criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Heather Brook Compton, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jordan Alan Craig, 19, of Timbo, Arkansas, was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO for bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Mary Jeanette Hall, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO for capias pro fine-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Jason Mouton, 37, was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Jerry Neill Sharpe, 56, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Kevin Eugene Statler, 48, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 8 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Natasha Ann Stieler, 38, of Sandia was arrested Nov. 8 by HBPD for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Brandie Pillow Thomas, 34, was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Natalia Patrice Turner, 37, of Colorado City was arrested Nov. 8 by an out-of-county agency for an indictment-theft. No bond or release information was available.

Misty Nicole Whitehead, 33, of Dayton was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO for tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.