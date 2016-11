Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The time has come, the Nov. 8 general election is here.

Below is a list of Election Day polling spots.

Burnet County Election Day voting

(“Precinct” refers to voting precinct, not county commissioner precinct)

Precinct 1 — First Lutheran Church, 133 Apollo Drive in Burnet

Precinct 2 — Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Precinct 2 — Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View in Granite Shoals

Precinct 4 — Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404 in Spicewood

Precinct 5 — Silver Creek Community Center, 101 CR 128 in Silver Creek

Precinct 6 — Smithwick Community Center, 10800 RR 1431 East in Smithwick

Precinct 7 — Cassie Subdivision Community Center, 3920 FM 690 in Cassie

Precinct 8 — Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118B in Hoover’s Valley

Precinct 9 — Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive in Highland Haven

Precinct 10 — Iglesias Bautista Church Hall, 4000 FM 243 West (corner of CR 300 and FM 243) in Bertram

Precinct 11 — Naruna Church building, 9170 FM 1478 in Lampasas (located in Burnet County)

Precinct 12 — Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St. in Bertram

Precinct 13 — Joppa Fellowship Hall, 8447 CR 210 in Joppa

Precinct 14 — Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave. in Lake Victor

Precinct 15 — Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308 in Briggs

Precinct 16 — Oakalla Community Center, 29011 FM 963 in Oakalla

Precinct 17 — Burnet County Courthouse North Annex, 1701 E. Polk (Texas 29) in Burnet

Precinct 18 — Granite Shoals Fire Station, 8410 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals

Precinct 19 — Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Precinct 20 — Church of Christ, 711 Broadway in Marble Falls

Llano County Election Day voting

(“Precinct” refers to voting precinct, not county commissioner precinct)

Precinct 101 — Llano Agriculture and Health Building, 1447 Texas 71 East in Llano

Precinct 102 — Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Drive in Blue Lake

Precinct 108 — Sunrise Beach City Hall Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach

Precinct 109 — Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Precinct 203 — East Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam

Precinct 204 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Precinct 205 — First Baptist Church of Tow, 16521 RR 2241 in Tow

Precinct 307 —Kingsland Public Library, 125 W. Polk in Kingsland

Precinct 410 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

All polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For more voting information, go to co.llano.tx.us for Llano County, burnetcountytexas.org for Burnet County, or votetexas.gov for state and general information.