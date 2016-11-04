Round Rock woman dies in crash outside Horseshoe Bay

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HORSESHOE BAY — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal head-on collision on Texas 71 on Nov. 1 in Llano County.

The accident was reported around 8:20 p.m. that evening three miles west of Horseshoe Bay, according to the DPS.

Edwina Turner, 66, of Round Rock was pronounced dead at the scene by Llano County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Linda Ballard.

Turner, the driver of a 2014 Volkswagen, was traveling westbound on Texas 71 when, for an unknown reason, a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup traveling east “crossed the yellow line,” colliding with the Volkswagen, the DPS report stated.

Information about the driver of the pickup, Pedro Hurtado, 56, of Round Rock was unavailable.

The passenger in the pickup, 51-year-old George Anderson, was injured and taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Roadway conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the collision.

editor@thepicayune.com