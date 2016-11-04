Marble Falls ends season with 41-10 loss to Dripping Springs

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls High School football team’s season ended with a 41-10 loss to Dripping Springs on Nov. 4.

The Mustangs’ (2-8 overall, 0-7 District 26-5A) lone touchdown came on their last drive, when junior receiver Keegan Deering caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Zach Rangel.

The drive came after senior kicker Gavino Tinajera connected on a 29-yard field goal to make it 38-3.

“I was proud of our seniors and proud of all of our players,” Marble Falls head coach Matt Green said. “I was proud that we scored and we kept playing.”

The Tigers (9-1, 6-1), who clinched a share of the district crown for the first time in 20 years, scored on back-to-back drives in the first half. The first was a 30-yard strike to junior receiver Johnny Hoyle from senior quarterback Reese Johnson. The second was a one-yard run by sophomore running back Jake Cox.

Just when it looked like the Tigers were going to add to the lead, the Mustangs held on fourth-and-goal, the first of four stops inside the Marble Falls 10.

But the ensuing Marble Falls drive stalled.

In response, Johnson capped the Tigers’ drive with a two-yard touchdown run for a 21-0 lead at the half.

Johnson began the second half the way he finished the first, scoring on a 15-yard run and giving Dripping Springs a 28-0 lead early in the third quarter.

Tigers senior kicker Blake Phipps connected on field goals of 24 and 26 yards.

Dripping Springs junior running back Zach Murray caught a five-yard pass from junior quarterback Collin Berzsenyi for a 38-0 advantage that Tinajera answered with his field goal.

Green noted three seniors started on offense and five started on defense.

“So we had 14 to 16 players returning next year,” he said. “That’s highly encouraging. A lot of kids are underclassmen, and a lot of kids got playing time.”

jfierro@thepicayune