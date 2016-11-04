Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Oct. 24-30, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 24-30, 2016, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sarah-Elizabeth Anne Fundis, 24, of Llano was arrested Oct. 27 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for public intoxication. She was released the same day after posting bond and to see a judge.

Kimberly Suzanne Harden, 32, of Llano was arrested Oct. 24 by LPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

James Kurtis Hoffman, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 26 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for theft of property and possession of a dangerous drug. He was released Oct. 28 after posting an $1,800 bond.

Tom Kenney, 44, of Pecos was arrested Oct. 29 by LPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Jake Rae King, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 24 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Cynthia Ann Pinkerton, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 31 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 49, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 26 by LCSO for theft of property. He was released the same day to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Jason Patrick Smith, 23, was arrested Oct. 25 by LCSO for reckless driving, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and no driver’s license. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jennifer Nichole Sutton, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 26 by LCSO for motion to adjudicate-credit/debit card abuse, issuance of a bad check, and organized retail theft. She was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Mandy Renee Wallace, 35, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 25 by LCSO for failure to appear and theft. She was released the following day to BCSO.

Mitchell Eugene Wier, 56, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 28 by LCSO for failure to appear-criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Alexis Wutzke, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 27 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Kari Wutzke, 30, of Temple was arrested Oct. 26 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released Oct. 29 after posting a $1,200 bond.

Carrie Ann Young, 27, of College Station was arrested Oct. 29 by LCSO for reckless driving. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.