La Vega too much for Burnet; but Bulldogs in the playoffs

DANIEL CLIFTON • EDITOR

WACO — The Waco La Vega Pirates used a number of weapons to put up more than 500 yards of rushing in their 63-23 win over the Burnet Bulldogs on Nov. 4.

The loss, however, doesn’t mean the Bulldogs will be staying home for the postseason. Burnet heads into the playoffs as the District 13-4A Division I fourth-seeded team with their likely opponent being the Taylor Ducks in the bi-district round.

The Pirates, the defending 4A Division I state champion, wrapped up the regular season on a 26-0 win streak. They head into the postseason with a 10-0 overall record and 5-0 district record.

Burnet ends the regular season at 7-3 overall and 2-3 in district.

La Vega flexed its muscle right out of the gate. Pirates John Richards broke loose for a 91-yard touchdown run at 9:39 in the first quarter. Burnet took over, but the Pirates forced a punt. The La Vega deep man, however, couldn’t handle the punt and fumbled the ball. Burnet’s Coleman Posey recovered the ball, setting up the Bulldogs on the La Vega side of the field.

But Burnet gave the ball right back on a fumble.

The Bulldogs just couldn’t take advantage of some of the Pirates’ mistakes.

The Pirates took control of the ball and marched down the field. This time, Kemoche Hobbs topped it off with a 14-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard on a Tyler Torres 21-yard field goal, but La Vega responded on its next drive with a 43-yard touchdown run. Torres added a 28-yard field goal to cut into the Pirates lead, 21-6.

But the Pirates apparently were just warming up. They scored two more touchdowns before the half, though Torres added a 32-yard field goal as the clock ran out on the second quarter. La Vega went into the locker room with a comfortable 35-9 lead.

And the Pirates returned in the third quarter, picking up where they left off. Hobbs bounced in for a nine-yard touchdown.

However, Burnet began to find its way against the La Vega defense. Bulldogs quarterback Koby Edwards and company worked their way down the field. Edwards capped off the drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Cavender.

But the Pirates added two more touchdowns, going up 56-16 before Burnet scored again. This time, Edwards connected with Drew Kiser for a nine-yard touchdown. This marked Kiser’s 12th touchdown reception of the year.

The Pirates added one more touchdown on their way to a 63-23 victory.

Despite the score, the Bulldogs managed a strong offensive performance, particularly through the air. Edwards went 24-for-34 for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He finished the regular season with 30 touchdown passes and more than 2,500 passing yards.

With the win, La Vega is the district champion followed by China Spring with Liberty Hill finishing third. The Bulldogs take the No. 4 spot as they head into the playoffs Nov. 11.

The Bulldogs’ likely opponent next week is Taylor, who came back from a 30-14 deficit to defeat Canyon Lake 50-44.

