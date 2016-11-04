Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2016, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hazel Erin Belk, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 28 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for criminal trespass and theft. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Victoria Lynn Bourland, 26, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

John Wesley Buster, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 28 by BPD for no driver’s license, larceny, and motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Maureen Dodson, 34, of Round Rock was arrested Oct. 28 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Lewis D. Machen, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 28 by MFPD for public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

William Eugene Mayner, 50, of Washburn, Missouri, was arrested Oct. 28 by BCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Deborah Rhoden, 58, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Lydia Renee Sandoval, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 28 by MFPD for failure to appear and no driver’s license. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

James Andrew Shaw Jr., 44, of Kingman, Arizona, was arrested by an out-of-county agency (OOC) for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. No bond or release information was available.

Juli R. Smith, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 28 by MFPD for failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information and theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Tifani Shantena Smith, 36, of Austin was arrested Oct. 28 by BPD for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Anthony Grey Starr, 27, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28 by BCSO for no driver’s license and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Kristin Ann Zemlicka, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 28 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Ibis Jose Aguilera Sierra, 28, was arrested Oct. 29 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released Oct. 31 to ICE.

Sunni Jeanice Black, 47, of Lancaster was arrested Oct. 29 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for theft by check. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Lynnea Lashay Broughton, 20, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 29 by BPD for duty on striking unattended vehicle. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Krystal Brown, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 29 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Jose Garcia-Padron, 18, of Austin was arrested Oct. 29 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Oct. 31 to ICE.

Ariel Gonzalez-Marizcal, 50, was arrested Oct. 29 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Sai Sandeep Kurremula, 27, of Austin was arrested Oct. 29 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Oct. 31 to ICE.

Marisa Lynn Ripple, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 29 by DPS for possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Noalle Lynn Skipper, 21, of Lometa was arrested Oct. 29 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Evodio Bernabe, 39, of Round Rock was arrested Oct. 30 by MFPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Ava Brown, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 30 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Juanita Delgadillo de Chavarria, 52, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 30 by DPS for driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting bond.

Jason Campos, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 31 by MFPD for assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jason Edwards, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO for capias pro fine-no driver’s license. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Jose Luis Gomez, 49, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Wayne Harwood, 22, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO for public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Joel Rodriguez-Sierra, 26, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 31 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Breanna Belle Wright, 20, was arrested Oct. 31 by MFPD for criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Ralph Carlton Bracken, 48, of Prairieville, Louisiana, was arrested Nov. 1 by MFPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jolee Marie Brown, 32, of Leander was arrested Nov. 1 by MFPD for organized retail theft. No bond or release information was available.

Danny Joe Cox, 60, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO for public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Chrystal Leigh Cunningham, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 1 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and expired driver’s license. She was released the same day after posting a $750 bond.

Shawn Thomas Kent, 32, of Leander was arrested Nov. 1 by MFPD for organized retail theft. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Mykiaya Marie Klinzing, 23, of Dripping Springs was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and not secured by a seatbelt. She was released the same day after paying a fine.

Jimmy Lerma, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Laurie Ann Lineske, 43, of Llano was arrested Nov. 1 by MFPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jillian Louise Marx, 31, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance and bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Martin Taylor Ray-Ellison, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 1 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for criminal mischief and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

John Coleman Walker, 56, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He was released the same day after posting a $50,000 bond.

Matthew Allen Whitley, 37, of Georgetown was arrested Nov. 1 by GSPD for failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information and on a parole warrant. No bond or release information was available.

Rickey Bernard Wilkerson, 24, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 1 by MFPD for violation of bond/protective order. He was released the same day after posting a $4,0000 bond.

Justin Lee Young, 40, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Bradford Amina, 37, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 2 by LPSO on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Ronald Bagley, 27, of Copperas Cove was arrested Nov. 2 by LPSO on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Murray Breaux Jr., 31, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 2 by BCSO for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Daniel Nolan Dunsmore, 29, of Harker Heights was arrested Nov. 2 by LPSO on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Lee Anthony Garcia, 21, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 2 by LPSO on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Stephanie Greenwood, 29, of Llano was arrested Nov. 2 by MFPD for evading arrest/detention. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Michael Allan Kuhl, 28, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 2 by LPSO on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Ernest Farias Montoya, 31, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 2 by LPSO on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Alexandria Sabedra, 21, of Comanche was arrested Nov. 2 by BCSO for no driver’s license. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Christopher Raymon White, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 2 by MFPD for capias pro fine-disorderly conduct-fighting and no valid driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Jessica Renae White, 18, of Hamilton was arrested Nov. 2 by DPS for failure to identify as a fugitive and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Florencio Barron-Alvarez, 40, was arrested Nov. 3 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jesus Ivan Perez-Saldana, 27, was arrested Nov. 3 by ICE on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Terry Duayne Stout, 61, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 3 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.