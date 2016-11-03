Marble Falls aims to end season on positive at Dripping Springs

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls High School football team will ends its season on the road at Dripping Springs on Nov. 4.

The two square off at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium, located on Tiger Lane at Bell Spring Road. Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m.

While the Mustangs (2-7 overall, 0-6 in District 26-5A) will be playing for pride, the Tigers (8-1, 5-1) want to win to be at least co-district champions and avoid a possible second-round matchup with Richmond Foster, a top 5 team by most high school football polls in the state. Dripping Springs and San Antonio Alamo Heights (8-1, 5-1) will play in the Division I playoffs, while Boerne Champion (7-2, 5-1) will compete in the Division II playoffs. If Kerrville Tivy (3-6, 3-3) beats Lockhart (3-6, 2-4), the Antlers will go into the Division I bracket.

“Our kids go out and play well against the Tigers,” Mustangs head coach Matt Green said. “Dripping Springs is a very good team. They have a chance, if they can stay healthy, to make a deep playoff run. They have a very good opportunity.”

The Tigers are led by senior quarterback Reese Johnson, the Built Ford Tough Class 5A gridiron hero for his performance during Dripping Springs’ 64-54 win over Tivy last week.

Johnson completed 18 of 26 attempts for 269 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception and ran for 246 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.

On the season, Johnson has completed 99 of 168 attempts for 1,645 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions and has 130 carries for 997 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Jake Cox has 80 carries for 534 yards and eight touchdowns for the Tigers, while junior receiver Johnny Hoyle has 29 catches for 609 yards and eight scores.

“The quarterback can throw, they have good receivers and running backs,” Green said. “They’ll run the quarterback. He’s very elusive.”

Defensively, Dripping Springs is led by junior middle linebacker Beau Collins, who has 83 tackles and a fumble recovery, and senior defensive end McKenly O’Neal, who has 74 tackles.

The player who stands out to Green is junior strong safety Joshua Embry with 48 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

“They are physical and big up front,” Green said.

The Tigers are so confident in their defensive linemen, led by sophomore defensive tackle Kevin Perrydore, that they’ll drop six into coverage and leave five in the box. So they’ll have two defenders on most receivers.

Perrydore stands 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 270 pounds.

Marble Falls will counter with sophomore quarterback Andrew Stripling, who has thrown for 1,594 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions; senior running back Dalton Mayberry, who has 118 carries for 672 yards and two touchdowns; and junior receiver Michael Wilcox,who has 33 receptions for 577 yards and a score.

A win would be a positive as the Mustangs go through offseason workouts, Green said.

“They need to understand what’s at stake,” he said. “They need to go out and leave it all on the field. Our young kids are highly motivated to change the program. A win inspires them more. I can tell you I’m highly encouraged by how many underclassmen have had to play due to injuries.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com