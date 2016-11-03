Connie Beth Garrett, 65, of Tow died Nov. 1, 2016

Connie Beth Garrett of Tow was called home to heaven on Nov. 1, 2016, at the age of 65 after a long battle with MS. She was born on July 7, 1951, to Errol and Hazel Hodges.

She was raised in Llano and graduated from Llano High School. She went to state in track for the 440 relay in 1969 and was named Band Sweetheart. She married Nathan Garrett at Pittsburgh Baptist Church on July 11, 1969, only days after turning 18. She became an LVN in 1974 and worked as a nurse for 35 years.

Connie leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Nathan Garrett; children, Oscar and Nalene (Garrett) Benavides, Natasha Garrett and Stuart, and Lance and Peggy Garrett; four grandchildren Benjamin, Abigail, Sydnee, and Brailee; brother Ronnie Hodges; nieces, Tiffany (Hodges) Saylor, Virginia (Hodges) Grell, Susan (Hodges) Gonzales; and nephews, Matt, Russell, and Pat. She treasured all of her relatives and loved many others as family.

She is also survived by longtime childhood friends, Mary Jane (Renken) Dunnigan and Karen (Walker) Templeton.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Benny Hodges and Rusty Hodges, and grandson Logan Roberts.

Connie was actively involved in Tow First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for 10 years. As a young girl, she enjoyed Girl Scouts and became a Girl Scout leader as an adult. Her favorite hymn was “Victory in Jesus” and her favorite scripture was Psalm 23. She loved shopping for her grandkids, going to garage sales, watching Westerns, and listening to Elvis. One of her favorite things to say was, “bless his heart.” She was old school and always signed her checks “Mrs. Nathan Garrett.”

The family wishes to invite friends and family to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Tow First Baptist Church with Jerald W. Moore officiating.

No flowers, please. Memorial contributions may be made to Tow First Baptist Church, 16529 RR 2241, Tow, TX 78672.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.