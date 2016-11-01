Still a few early voting days left; Nov. 8 Election Day around the corner

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The time has come, the Nov. 8 general election is almost here. But if you’re hoping to avoid potentially long lines that Tuesday, there are still a few days left for early voting.

In Texas, early voting for the general election runs through Friday, Nov. 4.

Below are the times and locations for early voting in Burnet and Llano counties. You can also find a list of Election Day polling spots as well.

Burnet County early voting

Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Marble Falls Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Burnet County early voting locations are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Nov. 4.

Llano County early voting

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 and 4, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk in Kingsland — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

Horseshoe Bay Property Owners’ Association, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. through Nov. 4.

Burnet County election day voting

(“Precinct” refers to voting precinct, not county commissioner precinct)

Precinct 1 — First Lutheran Church, 133 Apollo Drive in Burnet

Precinct 2 — Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Precinct 2 — Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View in Granite Shoals

Precinct 4 — Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404 in Spicewood

Precinct 5 — Silver Creek Community Center, 101 CR 128 in Silver Creek

Precinct 6 — Smithwick Community Center, 10800 RR 1431 East in Smithwick

Precinct 7 — Cassie Subdivision Community Center, 3920 FM 690 in Cassie

Precinct 8 — Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118B in Hoover’s Valley

Precinct 9 — Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive in Highland Haven

Precinct 10 — Iglesias Bautista Church Hall, 4000 FM 243 West (corner of CR 300 and FM 243) in Bertram

Precinct 11 — Naruna Church building, 9170 FM 1478 in Lampasas (located in Burnet County)

Precinct 12 — Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St. in Bertram

Precinct 13 — Joppa Fellowship Hall, 8447 CR 210 in Joppa

Precinct 14 — Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave. in Lake Victor

Precinct 15 — Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308 in Briggs

Precinct 16 — Oakalla Community Center, 29011 FM 963 in Oakalla

Precinct 17 — Burnet County Courthouse North Annex, 1701 E. Polk (Texas 29) in Burnet

Precinct 18 — Granite Shoals Fire Station, 8410 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals

Precinct 19 — Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Precinct 20 — Church of Christ, 711 Broadway in Marble Falls

Llano County election day voting

(“Precinct” refers to voting precinct, not county commissioner precinct)

Precinct 101 — Llano Agriculture and Health Building, 1447 Texas 71 East in Llano

Precinct 102 — Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Drive in Blue Lake

Precinct 108 — Sunrise Beach City Hall Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach

Precinct 109 — Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Precinct 203 — East Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam

Precinct 204 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Precinct 205 — First Baptist Church of Tow, 16521 RR 2241 in Tow

Precinct 307 —Kingsland Public Library, 125 W. Polk in Kingsland

Precinct 410 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

All polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For more voting information, go to co.llano.tx.us for Llano County, burnetcountytexas.org for Burnet County, or votetexas.gov for state and general information.