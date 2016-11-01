Johnie M. Bonnet, 65, of Briggs died Oct. 28, 2016

Johnie M. “Zukie” Bonnet, 65, of Briggs, Texas, died Oct. 28, 2016. He was born in Austin on Sept. 12, 1951, the son of Mrs. Matholee Shelton Bonnet.

Zukie grew up in the Texas Hill Country, graduating from Burnet High School in 1971. He competed locally in high school rodeos before enrolling at Central Texas College. During his first semester, he met the love of his life, Rebecca “Becky” Cottle. They were married on June 6, 1972.

He worked for the Bertram Police Department while continuing his education to become a certified peace officer. He became the Bertram police chief in 1977 and proudly held the position proudly, starting the Halloween night water balloon fight on Main Street. Zukie had as much fun as the kids and gave them a safe, fun night each year.

After leaving the police department, he drove over the road and enjoyed seeing the country.

The family moved to Cisco, Texas, in 1993. They remained in the area for 20 years. While in Cisco, Zukie worked part time as a security officer at both Cisco and Ranger colleges.

Zukie and Becky returned home to the Hill Country, settling in Briggs in 2012. He loved being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by the love of his life for 44 years, Becky; children, Rolan and wife Christy of Cisco, Jennifer Hoffman and husband David of Abilene, and adopted son Mike Harrington of Briggs; grandchildren, Robert Bonnet and Julie and Brittany Hoffman; and one special granddog, Banjo of Briggs; mother-in-law, Barbara Cottle of Briggs; sister, Nelda Dodson and husband Bud of Liberty Hill; brother, Ray and wife Donna of Stephenville; brother-in-law, Jimmy Dale Cottle and Sharon of Salado; sister-in-law, Roberta Whitley and husband T.P. of Salado; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Matholee Shelton Bonnet.

Visitation is 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Edgar and Jenkins Family Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet, (512) 756-4444. A graveside service follows at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Briggs with Roy Smith officiating. Pallbearers are Bud Dodson, Bobby Tipsword, T.P. Whitley, Tom Gidley, James Whitley, Jimmy Dale Cottle, Ira Franklin, an dGarrett Kirk.

Friends and family are invited to a gathering at Briggs Community Center immediately following the graveside service.