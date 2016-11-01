Deer season should be ‘banner’ one

White-tailed deerThe general season for white-tailed deer begins Saturday, Nov. 5, in Texas, and it’s predicted to be a “banner” year by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department experts. Read more about deer season — and other hunting seasons — at 101HighlandLakes.com.


