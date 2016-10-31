Robert Lewis Kelly, 95, died Oct. 28, 2016

Robert Lewis “Bob” Kelly was born May 7, 1921, in Kansas City, Missouri, and went to be with the Lord on Oct. 28, 2016. He was 95 years of age.

Bob was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors, where he and his sons would hunt pheasant together for many years. Bob and his wife loved to go dancing and travel to many places.

During World War II, Mr. Robert Kelly served six years in the Navy as a chief on a minesweeper. During his time in the Navy, he was a boxer, which he enjoyed. After the Navy, he worked at Southwestern Bell, now known as AT&T. He was an exchange repairman and would work on the telephones in people’s homes as well. Bob retired in 1982.

At one time, Mr. Kelly had a shrimp boat and, after about a year, decided he didn’t care for shrimping very much.

Bob loved to tell a story. One of his favorites was the time he walked across Africa barefoot. We all enjoyed his stories and to hear him laugh. Bob enjoyed helping others whenever he could and would always say if you needed anything don’t hesitate to ask.

Mr. Robert Kelly is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Miller Kelly; two sons, Troy Kelly and wife Gloria of Arizona and Mitchell Kelly and wife Susan of Washington state. He is also survived by three stepdaughters, Lisa McMillan and husband Mike of Port Arthur, Marybeth Talley of Kingsland, and Sally Jordan and husband Carl of Nederland. He is also survived by a sister Marjorie Brink and husband Charlie of Paola, Kansas. Bob also leaves behind numerous other relatives and friends.

Bob would want us to celebrate his life and be happy. So help us celebrate his life. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. Interment will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions in memory of Bob should be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or any veterans organization. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.