Marble Falls man pleads guilty to striking police officer with boat

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — An unusual meeting between the victims of a boating accident on Lake Marble Falls and the driver of the craft and his wife led to a resolution to a crime that left a Marble Falls police officer seriously injured in 2015.

On July 4, 2015, Marble Falls Police Capt. Ted Young was piloting a police patrol boat after the Fourth of July fireworks display on Lake Marble Falls when another boat, driven by James “Hank” Fry, 43, struck the police craft. Also in the police boat was Young’s wife, Patricia.

The impact broke Ted Young’s shoulder, fractured a vertebra in his spine, broke several ribs, lacerated his spleen, and caused bleeding in his brain. The crash sent the police captain into the water, where his lifejacket, damaged in the incident, failed to inflate.

According to a Burnet County District Attorney’s media release, Patricia Young held the injured police officer’s head above water and called for help.

Fry, along with his wife, Kristena, who was in the boat at the time, turned around and returned to the scene, where they helped get Ted Young out of the water and assisted him back to the dock.

James Fry was eventually charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Oct. 19, Fry entered a guilty plea to the intoxication assault charge in State District Judge Allan Garrett’s courtroom.

Garrett sentenced Fry to 10 years in prison but suspended the sentence, putting the man on probation for the same timespan. The judge did order Fry to spend 120 days in the Burnet County Jail as part of the probation.

At one point, as the matter was working its way through the justice system, the Youngs asked Burnet County District Attorney Wiley “Sonny” McAfee to meet with the Frys. The district attorney arranged the meeting through Fry’s attorney, Eddie Shell.

According to the district attorney’s office, the Youngs wanted the meeting to thank the Frys for helping them after the accident.

“Fry apologized to both Ted Young and Patricia Young, and he, along with Kristena Fry, expressed their gratitude that (Ted) Young had served and that Patricia had escaped with minor injuries,” according to the district attorney’s office statement.

McAfee pointed out that Shell helped facilitate the meeting.

In the time right after the accident, there were some reports the MFPD patrol boat was traveling without proper running lights turned on, but those lights were still on when the Frys helped get the craft back to the dock.

During the meeting between the two couples, James Fry admitted to the Youngs it was his poor decisions that led to the collision, according to the district attorney’s office statement.

The police captain and his wife told the district attorney’s office they would rather the case be settled without going to trial and approved the suggested sentence that was eventually submitted to the judge, according to the district attorney’s office statement.

McAfee admitted the meeting request was unusual and didn’t delve further into what the two couples discussed.

“The concerns by Captain Young and his wife were obviously about the lack of judgment by the defendant in the collision and the injuries Captain Young sustained as a result,” McAfee stated in the release. “Captain Young has had several serious surgeries following the collision and has not yet been able to return to his full duties as police captain. However, those concerns were clearly secondary to their appreciation for assistance after the collision.

“It is a very odd circumstance when the defendant in a case causes the damage to a victim but then mitigates that damage by assisting after the harm. That was the driving force, I believe, in Captain Young and his wife wanting to express their thanks and to also explain their feelings,” McAfee stated. “It was also due to Mr. Shell’s client’s response and acceptance of responsibility at that meeting that led to the settlement of this case. I certainly appreciate Patricia and Ted Young thinking of this solution, and I appreciate Mr. Shell’s willingness to not only allow, but to encourage, his client and his client’s wife to participate. I believe justice was served when Judge Garrett approved the proposed agreement.”

