Marble Falls Area EMS celebrates four decades of service

DANIEL CLIFTON • EDITOR

MARBLE FALLS — Forty years ago, several forward-thinking community members saw a need for emergency medical services in Marble Falls. It was a unit made up of volunteers until 1997, when Johnny Campbell joined as the first paid staff member.

Now, four decades later, the Marble Falls Area EMS is celebrating its past and looking toward its future.

“It was all volunteer when it started,” EMS Operations Director Kevin Naumman said, “but now, we have about 40 paid staff members. It’s truly amazing to see how much it’s grown.”

The Marble Falls Area EMS is holding a celebration 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at its Marble Falls station, 609 Industrial Blvd. The celebration is a come-and-go event and open to the public.

“We’ve contacted several of the founding members and invited them to come out,” Naumman said. “But we’re also asking anyone who has been involved with the Marble Falls Area EMS over the years, whether they volunteered, worked, or … was helped by the EMS, to come out and enjoy the event.”

Naumman also hopes people will share their stories about the EMS.

“It’s nothing formal, just a chance to swap memories and stories,” he added.

The service has grown to cover most of southern Burnet County. Marble Falls Area EMS has ambulances stationed at several locations, including the Horseshoe Bay Fire Department and the Granite Shoals Fire Department in addition to the Marble Falls location.

Naumman started as a member of the local volunteer fire department, but he didn’t envision a career path that to becoming a paramedic and a member of the Marble Falls Area EMS. But through the unit, he found a family and a service that truly exemplifies its mission.

“It really is about serving people, especially at times when they may be experiencing the worst day of the lives,” Naumman said. “To be that person who steps in to help them, it’s really amazing. It’s really about the mission statement: ‘To love, serve, and care.’”

The public is invited to stop by Saturday and celebrate with EMS staff and volunteers.

Go to marblefallsareaems.org for more information on the service.

daniel@thepicayune.com