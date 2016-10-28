Lampasas hits defensive wall as Burnet rolls to 42-6 victory

DANIEL CLIFTON • EDITOR

BURNET — The Burnet Bulldogs defense put a solid hit on any Lampasas hopes of getting out of Bulldog Stadium with a few points, let alone a win in the District 13-4A Division I game Oct. 28. The Bulldogs forced one fumble and came up with three interceptions in the 42-6 victory over the Badgers.

The win puts Burnet at 2-2 in district and 7-2 overall.

“I’m just especially proud of our kids,” Burnet head coach Kurt Jones said. “Our defense played an incredible ball game, but it was a great overall effort.”

Lampasas started strong on the first drive of the game. From their own 26-yard line, the Badgers moved steadily down the field, eventually working to the Burnet 19-yard line. The Badgers went for it on fourth-and-2, but the Burnet defense shut them down and forced a turnover on downs.

And then the Burnet offense took over and quickly made Lampasas pay for it.

Burnet quarterback Koby Edwards hit Drew Kiser for a 17-yard gain that set the Bulldogs up on the Lampasas 29-yard line. Edwards then teamed up with Sterling Galban for a 29-yard scoring strike. With Tyler Torres’ extra point, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

It was the closest the two teams would be the entire night once the scoring started.

A Lampasas fumble put the ball back in Edwards’ hands. And again, he and the offense made the Badgers pay.

This time, Edwards connected with Kiser for a 43-yard touchdown and a 14-0 Burnet lead. Kiser would haul in two more touchdown passes on the night, while Galban added one more. Edwards added his own touchdown on a one-yard run as the Bulldogs scored 42 unanswered points.

On the defensive side, the Bulldogs camp up with some key stops, plus Kyle Cavender, Reid Dalrymple, and Kiser each grabbed interceptions.

“They got some chunks here and there,” Jones said regarding the Badgers’ offense. “But when they got to the 20 and into the red zone, we stiffened up.”

The Badgers finally got on the board with 14 seconds left in the game when Jason Murphy punched it in from the one-yard line.

“Overall, this was probably one of best games of the year,” Jones added.

The Bulldogs travel to Waco La Vega on Nov. 4 for the final regular season game. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Listen to the game on KMPN 95.9 powered by KBEY or at KBEYFM.com starting with a pregame show at 7 p.m.

