Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Oct. 21-27, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2016, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John Leefate Calhoun, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 21 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for a commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released Oct. 23 after a weekend commitment.

Erica Donn Gilliland, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 21 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

James Michael Heidler III, 40, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Lee Jewett, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 21 by MFPD for resisting arrest/search/or transport, theft of property, reckless damage or destruction, and failure to identify to a peace officer. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Allan Gene Polasek, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 21 by MFPD for theft of property, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released Oct. 24 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Zachary Lee Richards, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO for fraudulent intent to obtain a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Fortino Miguel Salazar, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 21 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for open container-passenger and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Stephanie Sarmiento, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 21 by GSPD for no driver’s license. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Juan Sebastian Serrano Monsalve, 19, of Copperas Cove was arrested Oct. 21 by an outside agency for burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm. He was released Oct. 24 after posting a $50,000 bond.

James Byron Smith, 70, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO for a terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and leaving refuse on the side of the highway. No bond or release information was available.

Scott Russell Brockett, 26, of Georgetown was arrested Oct. 22 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for public intoxication. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Clifford Leroy Fairman, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 22 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

David Edward Linderman, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 22 by MFPD for organized retail theft. No bond or release information was available.

Octaviano Maldonado-Duarte, 38, was arrested Oct. 22 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Preston Tanner Mayers, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 22 by MFPD for organized retail theft, driving while license is suspended, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Oct. 26 after posting an $8,500 bond.

Marvin Bishop Payne, 45, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 22 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for assault on a family member and unlawful restraint exposing to serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Lane Alan Peavy, 18, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 22 by GSPD for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive. No bond or release information was available.

Tyler Shannon, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 22 by GSPD for public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Eric Ybarra, 31, of Austin was arrested Oct. 22 by BTPD for bond forfeiture-theft of property. He was released Oct. 26 to another agency.

Rogelio Bolanos Aguirre, 41, was arrested Oct. 23 by GSPD for public intoxication. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Justin Wade Allen, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 23 by GSPD for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Dyani Kaitlin Cooksey, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 23 by BCSO for capias pro fine-no driver’s license and capias pro fine-minor in possession of tobacco. She was released Oct. 26 after paying a fine.

Osciel Machuca-Abarca, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 23 for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Dean Larry Maldonado, 30, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 23 by DPS for possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $7,000 bond.

Jeremy Todd Forbes, 32, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 24 by DPS for displaying expired license plates. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Jeremy K. Hilton, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO for aggravated assault against date/family/household member and criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Cesar Jaimez, 37, of Austin was arrested Oct. 24 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Christopher John Torres, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 24 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Jordan Matthew Turner, 18, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 24 by MFPD for failure to appear-theft of property, assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest/search/or transport, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance. No bond or release information was available.

James Ray Collard II, 33, of Montgomery was arrested Oct. 25 by BPD for driving while license is invalid and displaying expired license plates. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Lee Davis, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 25 by BCSO for SRA-possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Krystal Ontiveros, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 25 by GSPD for driving while license is invalid and failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Homer Alan Plentl, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 25 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Harold Dewight Amidon, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO for BI-possession of a controlled substance and open container-driver. He was released the following day after posting a $10,500 bond.

Rhonda Lou Anderson, 36, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Leslie Diane Arriaga, 28, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Ricky Aviles, 43, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Emilio Balderas Jr., 30, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Aaron Anthony Barron, 21, of Austin was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO on a U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Nathan Wayne Blanchard, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 26 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

James Ray Collard III, 33, of Montgomery was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO for capias pro fine-theft. No bond or release information was available.

Amelia Contreras, 35, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jillian Keely Farrell, 26, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Ansley Brooke Ferguson, 18, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Carla Ann Gonzales, 37, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jessica Michelle Gonzales, 24, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Jeffery Guerrero, 23, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Bao Huynh, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO on a USMS detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Joseph Townsend Ison, 49, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Richard Edward Jones III, 22, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Lisa Noele Killgore, 52, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Lewis, 26, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

David Edward Linderman, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Holly Anne Martin, 28, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO for BI-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Mandy Renee McMeans, 35, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 26 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for capias pro fine-theft, theft, and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Aaron Lewis McSweeney, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 26 by MFPD for duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Anthony Medina, 35, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Ronald Kevin Monceaux, 30, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Lorena Arriaga Navejar, 32, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Fernando Olvera, 23, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jayson Ortiz, 35, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Allen Dwayne Pearson, 34, of Baytown was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Thomas Quintero, 20, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 26 by BI-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Sunee Marie Schriewer, 29, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 49, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 26 by LCSO for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Juanita Maria Velez, 33, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Austin Wayne Wiley, 29, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Sherry Renea Willeford, 55, was arrested Oct. 26 by an outside agency on a warrant. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Kayde Amidon, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO for burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Jules Androh, 41, of Leander was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid and issuance of a bad check. No bond or release information was available.

Stephen Alexander Britton, 28, of Leander was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Casey James Carr, 27, of Azle was arrested Oct. 27 by the Lampasas Country Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a warrant-theft of service. No bond or release information was available.

Logan James Carr, 24, of Azle was arrested Oct. 27 by LPSO for theft of service. No bond or release information was available.

Kevin Kirtus Joy, 49, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 27 by LPSO for a commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Steve Wayne Moreno, 34, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 27 by LPSO for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Phillip Drew Ragsdale, 31, of Austin was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 49, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO for capias pro fine-theft. No bond or release information was available.

Dalton Lynn Steele, 18, of Kempner was arrested Oct. 27 by LPSO for a probation violation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Marquis Vanhorn, 27, of Killeen was arrested Oct. 27 by LPSO for a parole violation and assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Rebecca Wheeler, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 27 by GSPD for sex offender’s duty to register. No bond or release information was available.