Marble Falls set for last home game, senior night vs. Lockhart

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls High School football team will end the 2016 home schedule by honoring seniors and parents Oct. 28.

The Mustangs (2-6 overall, 0-5 District 26-5A) also want to earn one more home victory, but standing in the way is Lockhart (2-6, 1-4). Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m.

“We want to send them out on the best note possible,” head coach Matt Green said. “We’re proud of our seniors. It’s a night where we want to recognize to commitment to the program. I think our seniors are beginning to realize it’s almost over.”

Both teams are experiencing very similar seasons. Because of injuries, coaches are starting players who might not be physically ready to play on the varsity level. And those athletes are adjusting to the speed, size, and physicality of that level as they play.

The Lions had a chance at a big win last week against Castroville Medina Valley. They led 17-6 at the half, only to be shutout in the second half in a 20-17 loss.

Lockhart runs the Slot-T offense, a run-first scheme that uses misdirection to confuse the defense.

Green said the Lions’ version of the offense is different than the one used by Medina Valley.

“The running backs as a whole are big and fast,” he said. “Their offensive linemen aren’t as big, but they’re fast.”

Lockhart is led by senior running back Stephon Houston, a three-year letterman, who has 112 carries for 912 yards and six touchdowns and 13 receptions for 232 yards. Junior fullback Austin Garcia has 115 carries for 598 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Greg Rivera, a three-year starter, has 60 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Logan Brown has 58 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns and has completed 19 passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The defense is led by senior defensive end Tyresse Purefoy.

“He’s fast, strong, and physical,” Green said. “He’s everything you want in a defensive end.”

Other defensive leaders are defensive backs Vincent Nevels and Micah Jackson and senior linebacker Belar Sneed. Purefoy, Nevels, and Sneed are three-year lettermen.

“They are good on defense,” Green said.

One bright spot for the Mustangs has been the play of sophomore quarterback Andrew Stripling, who had his best statistical outing of the year during the 66-21 loss to Seguin on Oct. 21.

He completed 16 of 27 attempts for 365 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions. Had receivers not dropped passes or the Mustangs not had penalties, those numbers would be even better.

“That makes it even more impressive,” Green said. “That young man has been through the fire. Andrew has grown through the opportunities he’s gotten. He gave us a chance to stay in the game.”

The coach noted Stripling has known where to deliver the ball, but his body is still developing as he is facing defenders who are more seasoned in experience and appearance.

jfierro@thepicayune.com