Kenneth Dee Hunter, 90, of Burnet County died Oct. 22, 2016

Kenneth Dee Hunter was born Sept. 19, 1926, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to James Alton and Reta Mae (Shuler) Hunter Sr. He was raised in Johnson County, Texas, and East Dallas, Texas. He died Oct. 22, 2016.

Kenneth started work at North American Aviation on Jan. 31, 1944, and stayed with the company until World War II ended. He then began at General Electric Co. on Sept. 4, 1945. While there, he met Vera Lee Milliken, and they were married on Jan. 12, 1946.

He had a 42-year career with General Electric as an electrical and mechanical engineer until his retirement in July 1987.

He was very active in the Masonic Order, having served as Worshipful Master of two lodges: William D. White #408 F&AM in Gretna, Louisiana, and Blazing Star #413 F&AM in Marble Falls. He was also High Priest of Burnet Chapter #453, Thrice Illustrious Master of Burnet Council #368, and Commander of Burnet Commandery #113 Knights Templar of Texas. Memberships included the York Rite College #14, Texas Knight of the York Cross of Honor, Companion of St. Austin Conclave Red Cross of Constantine, and the Royal Order of Scotland.

He had a Lifetime Teaching Certificate for the esoteric work as well.

He and Vera Lee built their home outside of Marble Falls in Burnet County. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, both parents, and his only brother. He is survived by his son, Keith Dee Hunter of Indianapolis; daughter, Karen Lee Kuhns of Lexington, South Carolina; four grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

He will be buried with his wife in Midland, Texas.

