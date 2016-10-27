Burnet playing for postseason spot against Lampasas on senior night

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — The Burnet High School football team has plenty to play for when the Bulldogs welcome Lampasas on Oct. 28.

The two meet at 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile. Listen to the game on KMPN 95.9 FM powered by KBEY or at KBEYFM.com starting with a 7 p.m. pregame.

The Bulldogs (6-2 overall, 1-2 District 13-4A Division I) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Badgers (1-7, 0-3).

Burnet will also honor senior players and their parents before the game, the final home contest of 2016. A win would send out the seniors on victorious note and ensure a perfect 5-0 record at Bulldog Field.

Also with a victory, Burnet will have another win over rival Lampasas, a squad the Bulldogs haven’t lost to in more than a decade.

“It’s the same as every week,” Burnet head coach Kurt Jones said. “We need to win. If we do that, we should be locked into the playoffs. And it’s really the same way with everyone, really.”

The Badgers have a new head coach, Troy Rogers, who installed his version of the spread offense led by senior quarterback 6-foot-3-inch Cohen Cockburn, junior fullback Sean Williams, and receiver Jason Murphy. The Badgers are averaging 33 points a contest.

“They’ve done a good job. They’ve put up points,” Jones said. “Cockburn is a big young man with a strong arm and can run. Their skill players are dangerous.”

The Badgers defense ls led by linebackers Jace Hankins and Jack Proctor and defensive backs Logan Bender and Isiah Rosales.

“Defensively, they play better and better,” Jones said.

Burnet senior quarterback Koby Edwards, who suffered a foot injury in the first quarter during the 44-23 loss to Liberty Hill last week, will be a game-time decision, Jones said. Edwards has practiced during the week.

If he is unable to go, senior quarterback Rowdy Holmes, who took over for Edwards last week, will lead the Bulldogs.

Holmes completed 18 of 35 attempts for 286 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception during the contest.

Senior running back Tyler Ford has 75 carries for 518 yards and three touchdowns and 18 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Steven Gallardo has 38 receptions for 571 yards and four touchdowns.

