Faith Academy’s Addison Floyd to play basketball at Mary Hardin-Baylor

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — Faith Academy of Marble Falls head girls basketball coach Jerry English knew early on about senior guard Addison Floyd’s toughness.

Shortly after she began playing for him two years ago, she suffered a knee injury and missed the season.

“I remember holding her hand when she went into surgery and holding her hand when she came out,” he said. “If I had a daughter, I would want her to be like this. And not because of athletics but because of the intangibles. Continue to be what you have been here.”

That toughness was one reason the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton offered her a roster spot. She signed her letter of intent to play basketball for the Cru women Oct. 21.

Floyd said she chose the school because it reminds her of Faith and its proximity to home. She also has developed a rapport with head coach Mark Morefield.

She said playing for English has prepared her for the next level.

“Everything is driven to the basket,” she said. “You have to use your own basketball IQ to make up things. That helps. (UMHB) is similar to how we play.”

The daughter of Ginger and Jerrod Floyd plans to pursue a career as a physical therapy assistant.

Last season, Floyd average 10 points, six assists, four steals, and three rebounds a contest.

Faith begins the season with a 6 p.m. Nov. 1 scrimmage at Austin Regents, 3230 Travis Country Circle in Austin.

jfierro@thepicayune.com