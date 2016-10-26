City staff step in to host Marble Falls Coffee with the Mayor

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — Residents can order up a cup of joe while finding out more about city projects from city leaders who will also answer questions about the Marble Falls community during an upcoming Coffee with the Mayor.

For the third in a series of meetings on Friday, Oct. 28, Mayor John Packer will not be in attendance due to an out-of-town conflict; however, City Manager Mike Hodge and Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Christian Fletcher will host the event.

The Coffee with the Mayor meeting is 7-8:30 a.m. at Numinous Coffee Roaster, 715 RR 1431.

“We’re looking for ways that we can basically outreach and see what the issues are in the community … sitting down and getting into dialogue with individuals,” Hodge said. “We’re doing really well as far as addressing issues and what our focus and priorities are with our capital improvement program.

“What this does is helps us to validate that,” he added. “Either we’re doing a good job, or we’re not or are there some other things we need to be thinking about.”

Topics in the past two meetings included the proposed new police station, a planned hotel/conference center, U.S. 281 traffic lights, improvements on RR 1431 east, the new section of Avenue N, and some private property issues regarding parking and/or traffic issues.

During the previous meeting Oct. 14, officials introduced a social media platform aspect to the discussion and livestreamed the event.

“We’ve got a lot more interest, a lot more participation,” Hodge said. “We’re hoping to continue that.”

The final 2016 Coffee with the Mayor is scheduled for Nov. 4. at the same time and venue.

