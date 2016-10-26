Burnet’s Esprit de Corps advances to area band contest

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CEDAR PARK — The Burnet High School Esprit de Corps made it 26 years in a row of earning top marks in the regional marching band contest.

And with those high marks, the students take a step closer to returning to the University Interscholastic League state marching competition in November. But they’ll have to finish among the top bands during the Area D competition on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

On Oct. 22, the Esprit de Corps earned across-the-board first division marks during the Region 32 marching competition at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park. The band and the Highlandettes dance team performed “Orbit,” a show that combines space-inspired music and a well-choreographed routine.

At regionals, bands are just working to earn first division (or superior ratings) in order to advance to the area competition. At area, the bands will be competing against each other in order to earn a coveted spot in the state marching competition at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Nov. 7-9.

For those who can’t make the trip Saturday to watch the band compete in the area competition, the Esprit de Corps will perform during halftime of the Burnet Bulldogs-Lampasas Badgers football game on Friday, Oct. 28. Kickoff for the game is 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.

