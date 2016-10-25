Betty Jean Davee, 82, of Kingsland died Oct. 21, 2016

Betty Jean Davee, 82, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Oct. 21, 2016. She was born to Ernest and Eva (Grafton) Koog on June 20, 1934, in Del Rio, Texas.

Mrs. Davee enjoyed sewing, crochet, spending time watching TV with her dogs, and the company of her family.

She is survived by her sons, Kevin Davee and wife Eve of Kingsland and Glen D. Davee Jr. and wife Marcie of Searcy, Arkansas; daughters Karen Davee of Kingsland and Elizabeth Griffin and husband Ron of Alvarado; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Glen D. Davee Sr., and daughter Teresa Davee.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Davee, Ricky Johnson, Roy Melton, Walter “Butch” Causey, Ron Griffin, and Karen Davee.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A graveside service is 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at Goldthwaite Cemetery in Goldthwaite.

