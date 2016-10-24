Marble Falls High School principal resigns

DANIEL CLIFTON • EDITOR

MARBLE FALLS — After school Oct. 20, Marble Falls High School principal Manny Lunoff announced to his staff he was resigning effective the next day as the campus principal.

“He just stated ‘personal reasons.’ He didn’t go beyond that,” said Marble Falls Independent School District spokesman Bruce Peckover. “And we’re respecting that.”

Lunoff also sent out a letter and a message to high school parents letting them know of his decision. This was the start of Lunoff’s fourth year at Marble Falls High School.

Peckover said the district appointed an interim principal who started Monday, Oct. 24 and will head the campus through the remainder of the school year.

“That gives the district time to really look for a new principal,” Peckover added.

The interim is Emmett Aubry, who brings both a principal and superintendent background to the appointment. Aubry’s latest interim position was as the Lake Travis High School principal last year.

“He is an experienced administrator at the secondary level and we’re looking forward to working with him,” Peckover said.

Earlier that same week, MFISD director of technology Robert Keith also resigned.

“He indicated that he wanted to be closer to his family,” Peckover said.

The district has appointed Nathan Fink, who works in the technology department, as the interim director of technology.

