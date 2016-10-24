Anna Mae Grubbs, 87, of Burnet died Oct. 22, 2016

Anna “Ann” Mae (Knapman) Grubbs died peacefully at Oaks Nursing Center in Burnet, Texas, on Oct. 22, 2016, at the age of 87. She resided in Granite Shoals and Highland Haven for the past 22 years after living in Huntsburg, Ohio, most of her life.

Ann is survived by her husband, Theodore J. Grubbs; children, William Grubbs (Linda), Roger Grubbs (Theresa), James Grubbs (Teresita), Linda Watson (Dean), Marsha Nichols, and Daniel Grubbs (Stephanie); 19 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was born in Minerva, Ohio, and was preceded in death by her parents, William and Tina Knapman, and sister, Vivienne Milhoan.

Ann enjoyed playing golf, fishing, baking, sewing, gardening, spending time with her family, and watching the Cleveland Indians. She also attended Miami University in Ohio and worked a number of years at Vlchek/Flambeau products in Middlefield, Ohio.

Per Ann’s wishes, she will be cremated, and the ashes will be returned to the family. There will be no funeral services. A picnic will be held to celebrate Ann’s life.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to Ted Grubbs at Oaks Nursing Center, 507 W. Jackson St., Burnet, TX 78611. In lieu of flowers, donations may also be made to the Hill Country Humane Society, formerly Christ-Yoder Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, at 9150 RR 1431 West, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609.