Seguin beats Marble Falls 66-21 after 38 unanswered points

JENNIFER FIERRO / STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — A scoring barrage propelled Seguin to a 66-21 victory over the Marble Falls High School football team Oct. 21.

The Matadors (2-6 overall, 1-4 District 26-5A) scored 38 unanswered points with 31 coming in the second half.

Still, the Mustangs (2-8, 0-5) fought their way back from an early deficit.

After a turnover on downs, the Matadors took over at their own 24. It ended when senior receiver Jay Sayles caught a high pass for the 12-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Mark Garcia for the 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Seguin defense blocked the Mustangs’ punt to set up a short field for the offense.

Three plays later, junior running back Brandon Palomares ran 27 yards to paydirt and a 14-0 lead late in the first.

Seguin needed only one play to increase its lead to 21-0 thanks to a handoff to Palomares, who threw the ball on the run to Sayles for a 60-yard strike with 2 minutes and 13 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Trailing by three touchdowns, the Mustangs went backwards and found themselves facing a third-and-34. That’s when sophomore quarterback Andrew Stripling hit junior receiver Michael Wilcox for a 32-yard pass. On fourth and two, Stripling found senior receiver Cade Cool for a 13-yard pass. That led to a 37-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Brock Linder to trim the deficit to 21-7 with 10:53 left in the half.

The Matadors began their series the same way the Mustangs did, by going backwards. But a facemask against Marble Falls gave Seguin a first down. Two plays later, senior receiver Kory Ussery caught the 12-yard touchdown pass for a 28-7 advantage early in the second quarter.

A 47-yard pass and catch to Wilcox from Stripling set up a three-yard touchdown run by sophomore athlete Cooper Wilson to trim the deficit to 28-14 midway through the second quarter.

After the Mustang defense forced the Matadors to punt, Stripling found Linder for a 42-yard touchdown to climb back into the contest 28-21 late in the second quarter.

Seguin answered on the next drive that finished when senior defensive lineman Duncan Bauer took the handoff two yards to paydirt and a 35-21 advantage at the half.

The Matadors outscored the Mustangs 17-0 in the third quarter for a 59-21 advantage and another touchdown in the final quarter.

Three Mustang fumbles in the second half led to three Matador touchdowns. Seguin had 578 yards of offense.

Marble Falls head coach Matt Green commended his players for battling back in the first half.

“Our kids came back and fought,” he said. “We played so many young kids. We were overmatched in some spots. Our kids fought and didn’t give in when they could have.”

Marble Falls plays its final home game when it hosts Lockhart at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

