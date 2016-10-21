Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Oct. 10-17, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 10-17, 2016, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kristina Morgan Aust, 48, of Llano was arrested Oct. 14 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for engaging in organized criminal activity. No bond or release information was available.

Bobby Arlon Bollier, 53, of Llano was arrested Oct. 16 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Kimberly Dawn Bronson, 39, of Llano was arrested Oct. 13 by LCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. She was released Oct. 15 after posting bond.

Susan Heather Buller, 46, of Sunrise Beach was arrested Oct. 12 by LCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, and open container. No bond or release information was available.

Diamond Lashea Childress, 22, of Lubbock was arrested Oct. 17 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Donna Rae Cotton, 39, of Comanche was arrested Oct. 10 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana, and failure to appear-assault. No bond or release information was available.

Enrique Delarosa Jr., 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 12 by LCSO for assault. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

James Paul Dodson, 36, of Llano was arrested Oct. 11 by LCSO for criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Autumn Marie Fiorello, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 13 by LCSO for insufficient bond-prohibited substance in a correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Titus Fortney, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 16 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Elgin Fry, 42, of Cherokee was arrested Oct. 13 by LPD for failure to appear-bail jumping, invalid driver’s license, violation of a promise to appear, speeding, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Jeremy David Griggs, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 15 by LCSO for possession of a dangerous drug and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Gene Hamilton, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 13 by LCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, unsafe speed, and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $9,500 bond.

Larry Darnell Hunter, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 16 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Dana Beowolf Joerns, 47, of Sunrise Beach was arrested Oct. 12 by the Sunrise Beach Police Department (SBPD) for no insurance and violation of a promise to appear. He was released Oct. 15 after posting a $1,000 bond.

Travis Franklin Joseph, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 17 by LCSO for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Ian Kelly, 25, of Llano was arrested Oct. 16 by LCSO for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was released the same day after a promise to appear.

Asadullah Khan, 34, of Round Rock was arrested Oct. 14 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,750 bond.

Kendall Joseph Lejeune, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 12 by LCSO for motion to adjudicate guilt-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Mae Loucks, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 16 by LCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Deanna Desiree McLeod, 35, of Brady was arrested Oct. 13 by LPD for expired registration and failure to appear-bail jumping. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Anthony Mendez Jr., 34, of Llano was arrested Oct. 13 by LCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting an $8,000 bond.

Cary Blake Otto, 27, of Llano was arrested Oct. 14 by LCSO for engaging in organized criminal activity. No bond or release information was available.

Henry Pina, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 10 by LCSO for assault of a family/household member. He was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Julian Wayne Rastrelli, 37, of Jarrell was arrested Oct. 13 by LCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Aaron Jacob Riggs, 27, of Llano was arrested Oct. 13 by LCSO for insufficient bond-sex offender’s duty to register. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Pierre Damese Rudison, 37, of Tow was arrested Oct. 13 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Matthew Delmar Simmons, 32, of Nacogdoches was arrested Oct. 11 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released Oct. 14 after posting a $2,500 bond.

John Lloyd Slentz, 55, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 14 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Elena Martinez Smith, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 16 by LCSO for public nuisance-animal at large, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Melissa Strealy, 40, of Georgetown was arrested Oct. 12 by LCSO on a bench warrant-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Bryce Cameron Stribling, 17, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 11 by LCSO for theft. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Richard Jeffery Sutton II, 29, of Llano was arrested Oct. 14 by LCSO for engaging in organized criminal activity. No bond or release information was available.

Brandie Pillow Thomas, 34, was arrested Oct. 14 by LCSO for release of surety-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Norman Gene Tumlinson, 58, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 14 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

John Wesley Varnell, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 13 by LCSO for assault of a family/household member. He was released the same day to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Benjamin Scott Ward, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 16 by LCSO for possession and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.